Stipulation Announced For Full Gear World Title Match

A stipulation has been added to the AEW Title match at Full Gear.
This week’s Blood & Guts special of Dynamite featured a Falls Count Anywhere match between Hangman Adam Page and Powerhouse Hobbs.
The AEW Men’s World Champion won the match after sending Hobbs through an electric table. He couldn’t celebrate for long, however, as Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata attacked Page right after.
Eddie Kingston and Hook made the save for Hangman, forcing the heels to retreat. Adam Page took the mic after this and proposed a steel cage stipulation for his title defence against Joe. Tony Khan then quickly made the decision official.
AEW Full Gear Updated Match Card
A total of six matches have been confirmed for the main card of Full Gear. You can check out the card for the PPV taking place from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 22, 2025 below:
- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
- Steel Cage Match For AEW World Heavyweight Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely)
- One Million Dollar Tag Match: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander
- Casino Gauntlet Match To Determine Inaugural AEW National Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet vs. TBA
- NO DQ Match For TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Mark Briscoe (Briscoe has to join Don Callis Family if he loses)