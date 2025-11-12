Stipulation Announced For Full Gear World Title Match

A stipulation has been added to the AEW Title match at Full Gear.

This week’s Blood & Guts special of Dynamite featured a Falls Count Anywhere match between Hangman Adam Page and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The AEW Men’s World Champion won the match after sending Hobbs through an electric table. He couldn’t celebrate for long, however, as Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata attacked Page right after.

Eddie Kingston and Hook made the save for Hangman, forcing the heels to retreat. Adam Page took the mic after this and proposed a steel cage stipulation for his title defence against Joe. Tony Khan then quickly made the decision official.

AEW Full Gear Updated Match Card

A total of six matches have been confirmed for the main card of Full Gear. You can check out the card for the PPV taking place from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 22, 2025 below: