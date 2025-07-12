Hangman Page Wins AEW World Title In Brutal Texas Death Match

In an incredibly violent and chaotic Texas Death Match, “Hangman” Adam Page has defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW All In: Texas to become the new AEW World Champion. The bout was filled with extreme weapons, brutal spots, and constant interference from numerous stars.

The match descended into violence almost immediately, with both competitors using weapons ranging from forks and barbed wire to broken glass. In one of several horrifying moments, Moxley slammed Page with a piledriver onto a pile of broken glass. Later in the match, a bed of nails was introduced, with Moxley hitting his Paradigm Shift finisher on Page directly onto the nails. Despite the immense punishment, Page repeatedly managed to get to his feet just before the 10-count.

The match was defined by a revolving door of interferences. Members of Moxley’s Death Riders faction—Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd—repeatedly got involved, at one point taking out Will Ospreay who had to be stretchered away. This led to the surprise returns of Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, who rappelled from the stadium roof, to even the odds. The Young Bucks also appeared, attacking Page with an EVP Trigger. The finish came after Swerve Strickland appeared, tossing a steel chain to Page. “Hangman” used the chain to hit a Buckshot Lariat that sent Moxley onto the bed of nails, then used the chain to hang Moxley until he submitted to win the title.

Page’s championship victory capped off a newsworthy night in Arlington. Earlier in the evening, Kazuchika Okada became the inaugural AEW Unified Champion, Daniel Garcia captured the vacant TNT Championship after Adam Cole was forced to relinquish it due to injury, and Athena won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet to earn a future world title shot.