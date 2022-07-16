Former NXT Star Joins New AEW Stable On His Debut

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux, better known to NXT fans as Harland, has made his debut for Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling.

The former NXT star took part in the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. He was part of the second session of the tapings.

He was introduced by fellow WWE alumni Ariya Daivari. Daivari, now going by the name Ari revealed Boudreaux as the newest member of the Trustbusters stable he created with former ROH star Slim J.

The former WWE recruit competed in a match against Serpentico, which he won. Later in the night, he accompanied Daivari for his win against Fuego del Sol.

Parker Boudreaux took part in a tryout back in February 2021. The heavyweight star made his debut for NXT as Joe Gacy’s bodyguard in October 2021.

Harland made his in-ring debut for the promotion in December 2021. He didn’t last long with the company after that. His last match took place in March 2022 and he was released a month later.

It’s unknown whether Boudreaux has been signed by AEW. Though his recruitment in the newly formed stable suggests that we will be seeing more of him in the company.