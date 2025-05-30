Harley Cameron Injured At AEW Double or Nothing

AEW star Harley Cameron is reportedly taking time off from in-ring action due to an injury sustained at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, 2025. According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, Cameron was injured during the Buy-In pre-show match, where she teamed with Anna Jay against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

The specific details about the nature of her injury or an exact timeline for her return have not been disclosed. Alvarez also reported on Cameron’s appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He pointed out that the blood during a no-disqualification tag team rematch “was not real blood and was done to set up an injury angle for her time off.” Cameron, who made her AEW debut in 2022 and signed a full-time contract in 2023, initially made a name for herself in QTV segments.

Cameron became a more regular television presence starting in May 2024. She later joined The Outcasts and got along with the fans.