HBO Max Price Hike Hits AEW Fans’ Wallets as Warner Bros. Discovery Explores Sale

HBO Max has announced its third price increase in three years, and for wrestling fans following All Elite Wrestling, that means higher costs to watch their favorite programming.

Effective immediately, HBO Max prices have increased across all tiers. The ad-supported plan now costs $10.99 monthly (up $1), the Standard ad-free plan jumps to $18.49 monthly (up $1.50), and the Premium 4K plan reaches $22.99 monthly (up $2). Annual plans see similar increases of $10 to $20 depending on the tier.

What this means for AEW fans

For AEW fans, the timing adds another layer of uncertainty. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO Max and holds AEW’s broadcast rights, announced this week that the company is exploring a potential sale after receiving “unsolicited interest” from multiple parties. That development raises questions about the long-term home of AEW programming, even as fans are being asked to pay more for access.

The price hikes are particularly notable for AEW fans given that HBO Max recently became the streaming home for AEW pay-per-views starting in September 2025. Subscribers can purchase live PPV events for $39.99 on top of their base subscription – a $10 discount from the $49.99 price on other platforms. The service also carries weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision as live simulcasts and on-demand replays.

New subscribers face the higher prices immediately, while existing monthly subscribers will see increases starting November 20, 2025. Annual subscribers won’t be affected until their next renewal period.

The price hikes mirror industry-wide trends, with Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV, and Netflix all raising rates this year as streaming services push for profitability. For wrestling fans who subscribe specifically for AEW content, the value calculation now includes both the higher base subscription costs and the additional PPV purchase prices for major events.