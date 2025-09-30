Hologram Injury Update, How Long He’ll Be Out Of Action For

Hologram has been on a roll since debuting in AEW, but is currently out of action with an injury. Now, more has come to light about his setback and fans shouldn’t expect him back anytime soon.

According to Bryan Alvarez, Hologram is dealing with a knee injury and will be out of action “for a long, long time.” The setback forced AEW to scrap plans for a TNT Title match against Kyle Fletcher that was scheduled for the October 1 edition of Dynamite. A planned feud with his “clone” has also been postponed indefinitely.

On the September 27 episode of AEW Collision, Hologram was attacked by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher following a cryptic video message from the clone. Tony Khan later confirmed that Hologram is dealing with “significant injuries” and will likely miss the remainder of the year.

Since his debut in July 2024, Hologram has remained undefeated in both singles and tag team competition. Unfortunately, this is not his first setback—he also suffered an ankle injury in late 2024.

Whatever comes next, it won’t be until Hologram is fully healed, which will be a lengthy process according to reports. For now, Hologram will need to focus on getting back to 100% and hope to avoid another serious setback.