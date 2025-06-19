HOOK Confirms Reason For Recent AEW Absence

HOOK has revealed the reason for his recent absence from AEW.

The former FTW champion has not wrestled since April, where he teamed up with Samoa Joe to defeat the duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match on Dynamite.

The AEW star was asked if he can be expected back on TV soon during his recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Live. Replying to it, HOOK revealed that he’s actually been out of action due to a concussion and promised the fans that he’ll be back soon:

“Yeah, yeah (I’ll be back). I’m recovering from a concussion for those who don’t know but yeah, I’ve been out for a while and I should be back soon, for sure.”

Apart from this, HOOK also discussed the origin of his ring name. Real name Tyler Senerchia, the 26-year-old first discussed how MJF has been part of his wrestling journey since day 1 and said that the former AEW Champion has helped him fine tune many of his ideas.

When it comes to his ring name, the wrestling star mentioned how it’s an homage to his father Taz who was always billed as being from The Red Hook Section of Brooklyn, New York. The former champion mentioned that he always wanted a one word name and he likes the way the letters of his name look next to each other.