Injured AEW Star Was Backstage At Double Or Nothing

AEW star Juice Robinson, who has been out of action for several months, was reportedly backstage at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Glendale, Arizona, over the weekend. PWInsider.com confirmed his presence at the event.

Robinson’s last announced participation was for the 2024 Continental Classic. He was slated as a competitor in November 2024 but was pulled from the tournament due to injury on December 3, 2024, and was subsequently replaced by Komander. The nature of his injury has kept him off AEW programming since that time.

Robinson returned from injury at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024, helping Bang Bang Gang retain the Unified World Trios Championship. Jay White then granted Robinson a share of the titles under the Freebird Rule.

However, on July 13, 2024, Collision, interim EVP Christopher Daniels overruled this and stripped Bang Bang Gang of the championships. Robinson and The Gunns subsequently failed to win the vacant AEW World Trios Championship the following week.

No further details were provided regarding the reason for his visit or a potential timeline for his in-ring return. It’s unclear when he will be cleared, and if he has already been cleared, when he could make a return.