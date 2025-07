A special time-lapse video showcasing the setup of Global Life Field in Arlington for AEW’s ‘All In: Texas’ pay-per-view event has been released.

The event kicks off with a pre-show streamed on AEW’s YouTube channel. Join Wrestling Headlines for live coverage of AEW All In: Texas.

“The AEW crew worked tirelessly this week to get the stage ready for #AEWAllInTexas! Here’s a sneak peek!”