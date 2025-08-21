Ex-WWE Tag Champion Set For AEW Collision Debut

AEW has arrived in the United Kingdom for a huge week, culminating with this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Now, a former WWE Superstar has made their All-Elite debut as part of the taping for AEW Collision.

The August 23, episode of Collision was taped from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland following the taping of the August 20, Dynamite. During the Collision taping, Isla Dawn made her AEW debut, taking on Megan Bayne.

Dawn got a huge ovation in her native Glasgow, though she was unsuccesful in her match against Bayne. Dawn is a former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion who was released from WWE in February 2025. Her partner Alba Fyre remains with WWE as part of Chelsea Green’s Secret Hervice.

Whether Dawn’s appearance in AEW was a one-off for the fans in Collision or the start of big things, time will tell. As Dawn wasn’t the only notable Scottish debut at the tapings, it’s clear that the fans in the OVO Hydro had a night full of local and international talent.