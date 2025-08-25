Absent AEW Star Reaches Out To Young Bucks After Forbidden Door Loss

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2025 hardly went the way the Young Bucks would have hoped for. After being embarrassed with the use of Hanson’s Mmmbop (their first wrestling theme), the Jackson brothers were on the losing end of the show’s Lights Out Steel Cage main event.

In footage taken post-Forbidden Door, the former AEW EVPs can be seen drowning their sorrows in some comfort food while watching the main event. The pair were interrupted by a phone call from Jack Perry, who they’d promptly hang up on.

Perry has been missing from AEW TV for over nine months, though it is believed he could be back soon. Perry has been backstage at tapings of AEW programming in July and was said to be in good spirits. Perry was aligned with the Bucks as part of The Elite prior to his hiatus.

Perry has not appeared on AEW programming since he lost the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. Now, all signs point to Perry inching closer to a return, though finding allies may prove harder for the Scapegoat than first thought.