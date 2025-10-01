Jack Perry On How AEW Helped Him Process Losing His Father

In March 2019, the world mourned the sudden passing of actor Luke Perry, who died at age 52 after suffering a stroke. Among those most deeply affected was his son, AEW star Jack Perry.

Just weeks before his father’s death, Jack had been announced as part of AEW’s roster—two life-changing moments that collided in unexpected ways. Reflecting on that period in an interview with TV Insider, he shared:

“It was the best thing to ever happen to me with the worst thing to ever happen to me. They kind of went hand-in-hand. It was an interesting time. I’m very grateful to have had this in my life and be a part of it with the people who have been there. I’m looking forward to the future.”

While Luke Perry was best known for his acting career, he also shared wrestling memories with his son. The two were spotted together in the crowd at SummerSlam 2009, years before Jack would become a professional wrestler himself.

Jack explained that having AEW in his life helped him cope with the loss, giving him both direction and community:

“I felt very lucky I had something I could pour my entire self into… It ended up being a very good support system as well. I had some friends already and met some of the best friends I have now.”

Since then, Jack Perry has grown into one of AEW’s most notable stars. Recently reunited with Luchasaurus, the “Scapegoat” has re-established his place in AEW and it remains to be seen what’s next for the pair.