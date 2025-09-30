Jack Perry Opens Up About Unexpected Length of AEW Absence: “I Didn’t Know I’d Be Gone So Long”

Jack Perry’s AEW return at their All Out card drew an uproarious reaction from the Toronto crowd but Perry expected to back in All Elite Wrestling far sooner than he was. This was expressed by the former TNT champion during a recent exclusive interview conducted with Vice. It has been close to nine months overall that Perry has been out of wrestling and a year since he was seen specifically inside an AEW ring.

Speaking to Haley Miller for Vice about how his idea of what he thought his comeback timeline would look like versus what ended up transpiring, Perry said:

“I did not know I was gonna be off for as long as I was. I thought I was gonna be off a month or two and then be back. But then things just change a lot and that’s how it goes. I will say, Luchasaurus and I were always going to be back together doing something. We knew that from the day that we broke up as a tag team the first time. I also felt I had such a good run the year before. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to top that right now.’ We concluded this is probably the best time for us to do this.”

Jack Perry & Luchasaurus: History and Reunion

Jack Perry getting the band back together with a returning Luchasaurus at AEW All Out delighted longtime fans of the promotion who still had that soft spot for Jurassic Express.

The 28-year-old and his daring dinosaur carved out a path that saw them eventually become AEW tag team champions. The California native just seems excited to return to the fold with a familiar compatriot as Jack Perry stated [via Vice],

“I feel great to be back. Especially under these circumstances with someone who’s one of my best friends, and I mean, so much has happened. It’s something that was always gonna happen, us coming back together. So many things have gotten in the way so for it to finally come to fruition and then get that kind of response feels great.”

With Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reunited, their renewed partnership looks set to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the tag team division, bringing fresh energy to their longterm storyline.