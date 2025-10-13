Jackass’ Bam Margera Says Never Say Never To AEW Match

Wrestling has often brought in celebrities, whether as in-ring talents or in other, less violent roles on screen. Now, Jackass star Bam Margera has addressed the possibility of stepping inside an AEW ring himself.

Speaking with The Sportster, Margera was asked whether fans might see him appear in AEW in the near future. Margera shared that Darby Allin has brought it up, and he won’t rule out the idea.

“He keeps asking me, so never say never. Our paths just haven’t crossed yet for me to make it to one of his wrestling shows.”

While Margera has yet to take in an AEW show with Allin on the card, the pair are friends. Margera shared that he and Allin often go skateboarding together, calling it their ‘thing.’

“But whenever he’s in town — I always go skate with him, whether it’s in Atlanta, where he lives, or in Philly. Skating is our thing.”

Margera has yet to wrestle, but has plenty of history dealing with pain. Stunts from his days with Jackass include him being branded, crashing a golf cart, and being shot with hundreds of rubber balls, leaving him with welts and bruises.

The worlds of Jackass and wrestling have collided in the past, with stars from the show (though not Margera) appearing on WWE Raw in 2006. Years later, Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew would be a part of WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

Whether Margera makes an in-ring debut remains to be seen. But with his pain threshold well and truly established, fans shouldn’t count it out.



