Jake Hager Rips Tony Khan: “He Can’t Make Himself A Sandwich, Let Alone Write A Storyline That Will Last”

Jake Hager has continued to speak out about his time in All Elite Wrestling, once again taking aim at AEW President Tony Khan in a new interview. Hager took aim at Khan’s booking ability and the lack of structure backstage while speaking with Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell, and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.

“He can’t make himself a sandwich, let alone write a storyline that will at last,” Hager said. “He can spend a lot of money and make a big debut and make a lot of fireworks.”

Hager claimed that “everything changed after Cody Rhodes left” in 2022, after which he says it “became a free for all.” He also alleged that at one point, Khan “would not respond to his messages for like two weeks” when Chris Jericho was trying to contact him.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about what he perceived as a lack of structure and communication backstage. “They stopped doing production meetings, they stopped doing anything to make the show timely,” he stated. “We would be waiting around till like 5:00 PM to find out what we’re doing that day.”

Hager went on to claim that he believes he was only signed to AEW because of Chris Jericho. “Tony wanted nothing to do with me because I was from the fed and he’s an indie darling guy… He wants flips and hamburgers and hot dogs and not storylines,” he said.