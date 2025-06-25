Jim Ross Is Cancer-Free, Planning AEW Comeback at All In: Texas

AEW commentator Jim Ross is ready to get back to work after sharing that the cancer he has been battling is completely gone. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross shared that his battle with colon cancer is seemingly at an end.

“The cancer’s gone, which I’m very happy to say. So you know, I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

Ross has been off AEW programming for months while managing his health issues. With a clean bill of health, the WWE Hall of Famer is ready to get back to work.

“I’m tired of sitting at home, and I’m excited about the opportunities that await. I am feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event [AEW All In].”

Ross was the recipient of countless messages of support during his battle with cancer. On the podcast, JR highlighted the efforts of Tony Khan throughout this ordeal.

“He supported me wholeheartedly and I really do appreciate that. That’s the way a boss should act, should do—is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has certainly taken good care of me.”

With AEW’s All In weekend set for Arlington, Texas, Ross plans to be there—starting with Starrcast on July 11 and the pay-per-view event on July 12. While it’s not yet confirmed whether JR will be behind the commentary table, one thing’s for certain: Jim Ross is ready go get back to work.



