Jim Ross Recovering After Colon Cancer Surgery

AEW commentator Jim Ross is again battling cancer, this time in the colon of the WWE Hall of Famer. Now, the man behind some of the most iconic calls in pro wrestling is recovering after coming out of surgery.

On social media, Conrad Thompson, Ross’ co-host on his Grillin’ JR podcast, shared the positive news about the commentator.

Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery! ? ? ?? https://t.co/P1n91ebuRj — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) May 27, 2025

Ross shared his unfortunate diagnosis via a post on X on May 15, 2025, adding that “I appreciate your concern and support.” Since then, fans and wrestlers alike have rallied to support Ross, including his friend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Ross has previously battled skin cancer in 2021 and 2024 and has suffered multiple bouts of Bells Palsy during his life.

We at SEScoops are continuing to wish Mr. Ross the absolute best in this battle with cancer.