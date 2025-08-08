Jim Ross Confirms Next AEW Appearance

Legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer “Good Ol’ JR” Jim Ross is set to make his return to the AEW broadcast booth in just a few weeks. On his latest podcast, Ross revealed that he will be traveling to London, England, to call a portion of the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Grillin’ JR podcast, Jim Ross confirmed that he has been in communication with AEW President Tony Khan and that he will be a part of the broadcast team for the major co-promoted event at The O2 Arena on Sunday, August 24. He stated that the plan is for him to “call a couple matches” on the show. Ross expressed his excitement about the opportunity and his admiration for the venue.

“Found out this week that, via my communication with Tony Khan, that he wants me to be in London at The O2 to call a couple matches. I’m going to London and that’s a hell of a building.”

His return will add a legendary and familiar voice to what is one of AEW’s biggest and most anticipated shows of the year.

This will be Jim Ross’s second major pay-per-view appearance since his recent return from a serious health issue. The 73-year-old recently confirmed that he is once again cancer-free after undergoing successful surgery to remove colon cancer earlier this year. He made his emotional return to the commentary desk for the All In Texas pay-per-view this past July.