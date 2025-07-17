Jim Ross Recovering After Hotel Fall During AEW All In: Texas Week

Jim Ross has revealed that he’s currently recovering from a bad fall that occurred during AEW All In: Texas weekend. Despite this setback, Ross was able to make a return to AEW programming after a break from TV to battle colon cancer.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross shared that the incident happened on Thursday night before the event. The situation was made worse by the fact that he was unable to call for help.

“I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room. And I was lucky. I wasn’t down for the count, but I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think, but I had a bad fall in my hotel room, and I didn’t have my phone.”

Ross added that he didn’t suffer any broken bones, but he has been left dealing with soft tissue damage and lingering soreness. At 72, Ross is aware that his body doesn’t heal like it used to, though he remains optimistic.

“Still sore, to this very minute, I’m still sore. So it was quite the ordeal. That’s the only negative thing I could say is that I had a bad fall, and I survived it… The older you get, the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now.”

Despite the injury, Ross returned to the commentary desk just two days later at AEW All In, where he called the high-profile bout between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish the AEW commentator a full and speedy recovery.