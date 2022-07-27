Jon Moxley’s Next AEW World Title Challenger Revealed

The next title challenger for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship has been revealed.

Moxley was in action to open the July 27 episode of Dynamite. He put the interim AEW World Championship on the line against RUSH. Despite interference from Andrade El Idolo, Moxley was able to score the win and retain his gold.

After the match, Moxley’s next title challenger made his entrance.

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

That title challenger turned out to be Chris Jericho. He made his way out with fellow Jericho Appreciation Society members.

Jericho laid down the challenge to Moxley for the Quake by the Lake episode of Dynamite on Aug. 10 in Minneapolis, MN.

Moxley accepted but on the condition that Jericho leaves his fellow JAS members behind and doesn’t show up as “The Wizard.”

Instead, Moxley wants to see the return of “The Lionheart.”

There is a lot of history between these two. Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion. Moxley would eventually end his reign.