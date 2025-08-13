Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley Compares AEW Dynamite In Cincinnati To An Exploding Hot Pocket

by Andrew Ravens

AEW star and Cincinnati native Jon Moxley has a unique and explosive analogy for the atmosphere fans can expect at this week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings from the Brady Music Center in his hometown.

While speaking with Cincy Lifestyle in a new interview to promote the shows, Moxley was asked about the venue. He compared the intensity of professional wrestling inside the arena to an overcooked Hot Pocket.

“Have you ever taken like a hot pocket and put in the microwave for 3 or 4 minutes? Maybe that was too long… the heat is exploding and there’s just too much pressure and a small box of microwave Hot Pocket explodes everywhere,” Moxley said. “That is basically what’s going to happen in the Brady Center tomorrow night and Thursday night.”

Moxley described how the venue “transforms… into a gladiatorial arena” for wrestling, creating a “very, very intense atmosphere.” He also spoke about the pride he takes in performing in his hometown and his promise to always bring something extra for the Cincinnati fans.

“For that to be here in Cincinnati, my hometown, which I’m very proud of, I’m very excited about,” he said. “I always make sure that we bring a little bit extra and a little bit of extra oomph and a little bit of extra momentum into Cincinnati when we come here because I take personal pride in that.”

Moxley is scheduled to be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he will go one-on-one with Kevin Knight of JetSpeed.

