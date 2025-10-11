Jon Moxley & Darby Allin Brawl At New York Comic Con

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin took their AEW feud out of the ring by brawling in front of fans at New York Comic Con. During a panel highlighting the upcoming AEW x DC Comics crossover series, Allin interrupted and threw a glass of water at Moxley.

Moxley responded by showing Allin through the backdrop that displayed the logos for AEW and DC Comics. The pair traded some fists before being separated by security. The fans at the panel, excited at the brawl, gave the pair a “Holy S***” chant as well as chants for AEW.

The two have been feuding ever since Allin returned from his successful climb of Mt. Everest. After this brawl, the pair will meet in an I Quit match at AEW Wrestledream. With neither man ready to hold back, it remains to be seen who will be forced to say those dreaded two words.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 will take place on October 18 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on AEW WrestleDream, including breaking news and live results.