Jon Moxley Explains Why Batman Would Not Be Welcome In The Death Riders

AEW star Jon Moxley has weighed in on a classic comic book debate, explaining in a new interview why Batman, would never be allowed to join his faction, The Death Riders. The former multi-time world champion, known for his violent in-ring persona, took issue with Batman’s famous “no-kill” rule, specifically in relation to his long-standing arch-nemesis, The Joker.

During a recent interview with The Sportster, Moxley was asked if he would want Batman as a member of The Death Riders. He was definitive in his response.

“I wouldn’t have Batman, you know, because at a certain point, like, are you just not going to kill the Joker? It’s getting ridiculous. I’m a pragmatist. Come on. What are we doing here? I just can’t get with that.”

He elaborated on his practical approach to dealing with a persistent and deadly threat like The Joker. “One chance. By the third time, you’ve escaped Arkham and gone on a murdering spree. Would you just shoot him?”

The Death Riders faction includes Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, PAC, and the recently added Daniel Garcia.