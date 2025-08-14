Jon Moxley On AEW: “We’re Not Trying To Sell You Anything”

Jon Moxley has lauded the experience of attending a live All Elite Wrestling show, stating in a new interview that the company captures the “spirit of pure professional wrestling” and isn’t trying to “sell you anything.”

Speaking with Fox 19 News, the former multi-time world champion put over the unique atmosphere of an AEW event and the passion of its fanbase.

“There’s something really special about All Elite Wrestling and the fans that come out to our shows and buy tickets,” Moxley said. “This is the spirit of pure professional wrestling and fun and excitement and drama and the human spirit of competition and everything you go to a sporting event for. Not a lot of fluff, not a lot of bs.”

Moxley continued by explaining what he believes separates AEW from other wrestling promotions. He praised the company for focusing on the in-ring product and creating an authentic experience for the fans.

“We’re not trying to sell you anything, we’re trying to have a good time. It’s wrestling the way you remember it when you were a kid. It’s really a beautiful thing,” he stated.

“We’re exactly what we claim to be and I think the fans can sense that. I think we have the greatest fans in the world.”

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that he will get his rematch for the AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page on next week’s show, with everyone banned from ringside. He is also a part of the ten-man Lights Out Steel Cage match scheduled for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24.