Jon Moxley Promises Pain After AEW World Title Loss

AEW AllI In: Texas marked the end of Jon Moxley’s stranglehold on the AEW World Championship as his reign was ended by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. After a lengthy reign that saw Moxley and the Death Riders wreak havoc over AEW, fans are interested to see what’s next for the former champion.

Speaking to Cincy Lifestyle ahead of AEW Dynamite and Collision coming to his hometown, Moxley was asked what’s next. Though he didn’t give away specifics beyond his next match, Moxley was ready to dish out the hurt.

“On Wednesday, I’ll be facing a young athlete by the name of Kevin Knight. Very promising, young potential future star. Potential being the operative word there. It’s not so much the fall or the throw. Or the the traveling through the air that’s going to hurt him. It’s the abrupt stop. When he hits the mat.”

Moxley is excited to return to Cincinnatti for the show, where he is expected to get a warm response despite being a heel. For Moxley, there’s nothing better than having a live crowd invested in your work.

“I mean you need to see this in person. Very very very addictive thing. Once you once you get a taste of it you’re going to want to come back every single time.”

Moxley is just part of a stacked card for tonight’s Dynamite as AEW continues on the journey towards its Forbidden Door event. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Moxley’s role in AEW.