Julia Hart Returns To In-Ring Action On AEW Dynamite

Julia Hart is back in action after spending the majority of 2024 away from the ring. A key figure in AEW’s women’s division, Hart was sidelined following her April 2024 loss to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty, where she dropped the AEW TBS Championship.

Speculation about Hart’s return began months ago when her House of Black stablemate, Brody King, teased that fans might see her back soon. By November, rumors intensified, with reports indicating Hart was expected to return in the near future. AEW further fueled anticipation by airing vignettes building up to her comeback.

Hart made her official return on the December 14th episode of Collision by attacking Jamie Hayter. On this week’s Dynamite, Hart stepped back into the ring, facing Hayter in her first match since April. Hayter went over after distracting the referee with an arrow to spit black mist in the eyes of Hater.

Hart’s re-emergence adds depth to AEW’s women’s roster as she seeks to reclaim her momentum following her championship reign and subsequent hiatus. With her in-ring return now underway, fans are eager to see what’s next for the former TBS Champion.