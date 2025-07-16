Absent AEW Star Hints At Next Venture With New Trademark

A current AEW star has filed an interesting trademark hinting at what’s next for her.

Kamille, who has not been on AEW TV for months, recently filed the trademark for the term ‘The Cat 5.’ According to the description of the application filed on July 15, the term will be used for ‘Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network’ among other things.

The idea of a wrestling news publication run by talent is not new. Chris Jericho, who is also a part of the AEW roster, owns the Web is Jericho website. It keeps fans updated about various topics in addition to his own ventures.

Kamille made her AEW debut in July 2024, forming an alliance with the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. This partnership lasted only a few months as the former NWA Women’s Champion broke up with Mone in November that year.

Many thought she was heading towards a program with the former Sasha Banks after this, and reports suggest that Mone herself was willing to work a match with her former associate.

The female star, however, vanished from AEW programming. There has been no word on why the former champion is away or when she could return, ever since.