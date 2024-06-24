Kayla Braxton Denies AEW Rumor During Her Final Week With WWE

On June 22nd, WWE interviewer and on-air talent Kayla Braxton (real name Kayla Becker) announced her departure from the Stamford promotion after an 8-year tenure with the company. Quicky, rumors began to swirl about the future for the 33-year-old. Unsurprisingly, this included predictions that Becker may look to continue a career in the professional wrestling industry and potentially join another promotion.

If you were one of the many fans hoping to see Becker display her elite skills on someone else’s show, well, in the words of SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett, we have some “Bad News!”

On Monday morning, Becker took to social media to set the record straight. In a post on X, Becker bluntly stated that she wouldn’t be leaving “the largest wrestling company in the world” if she wanted to stay within the industry.

The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn't be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!? pic.twitter.com/FuMW7boVgt — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 24, 2024

Becker signed with WWE in 2016 and started as a ring announcer in NXT. She would soon find herself on the main roster, working as a backstage interviewer, talk show host, and pre-show panelist. In recent years, Becker has become the lead backstage interviewer for the blue brand, with her humorous interactions with Paul Heyman have become a favorite among the WWE Universe.

Larry is hanging in Albany for #Smackdown! Who do ya think will be taking this baby home after the playoffs? ? #nba #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/R5K960lzN4 — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) May 31, 2024

In a lengthy social media post, Becker thanked the linked of Michael Cole, Triple H, and Nick Khan for all the opportunities she had been afforded during her time with the company. As of this writing, her final scheduled date with WWE will be on Friday, June 28th edition of SmackDown, which is set to take place in Madison Square Garden.

In playful banter on X, AEW on-air talent RJ City jokingly replied “Thank God” to Becker’s post about not joining another promotion. Becker would slap back by saying, “What I meant to say, was I wouldn’t leave to go be within 10 feet of this creep .@RJCity1”. The “war” between WWE and AEW has truly never been more intense!

SEScoops wishes Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) a big congratulations on an incredible run with WWE. We can’t wait to see what she does next.