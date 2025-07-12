Kazuchika Okada Becomes Inaugural AEW Unified Champion At All In

In a dramatic, hard-hitting contest at AEW All In: Texas, Kazuchika Okada defeated Kenny Omega to become the first-ever AEW Unified Champion. The match was a back-and-forth classic marred by constant interference from the Don Callis Family.

Throughout the match, Okada targeted the abdomen of Kenny Omega, the site of his previous surgery for diverticulitis. While Omega mounted several comebacks, including a series of V-Triggers and a twisting full-nelson slam from the top rope, Okada continually went back to attacking the midsection to regain control.

The final minutes of the match were defined by chaos at ringside. After Don Callis, who was on commentary, attacked Omega on the outside, his family member Rocky Romero also attempted to interfere but was neutralized by the timely arrival of Kota Ibushi. The most pivotal moment came when Omega successfully hit the One Winged Angel on Okada, but Callis pulled referee Bryce Remsburg from the ring before the three-count. After a new official, Aubrey Edwards, entered the ring, Okada capitalized on the chaos and hit a decisive Rainmaker to secure the victory.

Okada’s historic victory was a key highlight of a newsworthy night at All In.