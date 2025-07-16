Watch: Top AEW Star Gets New Theme On Dynamite

A top AEW star has a new theme.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the new Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada in action. He picked up a quick victory over Rafael Quintero.

What’s interesting to note about the current champion is that he got a new theme song, in addition to the new belt after All In Texas.

After the familiar coin drop sound that indicates his arrival, Okada entered to “C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.” by ONE OK ROCK instead of his usual Rainmaker theme that he’s used for years:

KAZUCHIKA OKADA GOT A NEW THEME SONG WHAT THE FUCK



Here's the full entrance, didn't expect this but I really dig it#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dnSl4953fE — ProdigiousOmega ?????? (@ProdigiousOmega) July 17, 2025

Following his victory, Kazuchika Okada called out Swerve Strickland, after the former AEW champion teamed up with Will Ospreay to defeat The Young Bucks at the PPV this past Saturday.

Strickland came out to confront the former NJPW star and quickly got into his face. Swerve was ready for a fight, but Don Callis held Okada back, deciding that it was not the right place for this confrontation.

Okada put his Continental Championship on the line against Kenny Omega’s International Title at All In Texas. The Japanese star won this bout with some help from Callis.

Tony Khan later confirmed that the new Unified title will be defended under the Continental rules. You can check out what he said here.