Inactive AEW Star Comments On Potential All In Texas Return

An inactive AEW star has confirmed his status for All In Texas.

The Elite promotion is set to present the 2025 edition of its flagship PPV from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, today, on July 12. The company is usually known to deliver big at their premium shows with 5-star matches as well as plenty of surprises and unexpected moments for the fans.

One such moment many were hoping to see was the return of Keith Lee, after the heavyweight star confirmed last month that his health was not the reason for his continued absence from TV.

A fan tweeted about the same to the former WWE star ahead of today’s show. Lee however, confirmed that he’ll be absent from the event:

“Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness as I will be absent. However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude.”

Keith Lee is on the list of wrestling stars that have not been seen on AEW TV for a long time without any explanation behind his absence.

His last televised match came during a December 2023 Collision episode. After being pulled from a scheduled Worlds End match that month, Lee announced that he’ll be undergoing double surgery and he has been away ever since.