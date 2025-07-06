Kenny Omega: There’s Not Much Left To My In-Ring Career

Kenny Omega has been wrestling for over two decades, and the Best Bout Machine knows that his career can’t last forever. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega admitted that as he gets older and wrestles less frequently, he places greater value on each individual match. In a stark revelation, Omega admitted that the end of his in-ring career is drawing near.

“There isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat.”

Omega has battled several injuries and setbacks over the years, including diverticulitis and a hernia operation, among others. Adding these issues on top of the usual wear and tear of in-ring action, it’s hardly a surprise that Omega is eyeing on life after wrestling.

Omega’s passion for professional wrestling remains undiminished, even with his in-ring days nearing their end. Until that day comes, Omega plans to deliver the best matches possible for his fans before eventually stepping away.