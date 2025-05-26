Mini Tournament Announced For AEW Fyter Fest Title Shot

AEW has announced yet another tournament.

Tonight’s Double or Nothing 2025 PPV saw the conclusion of both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Mercedes Mone picked up the victory on the women’s side while Hangman Page and Will Ospreay battled for the win on the men’s side.

Before the Ospreay-Page bout that main evented the show, however, the company announced the return of Fyter Fest as a 4-hour TV special, emanating from Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO on June 4.

The announcers also confirmed the first match for this special event, revealing that Kenny Omega will be defending his AEW International Title in a fatal four-way match on the show.

The promotion then revealed brackets for a mini-tournament to decide the other three participants of the bout. The list of names set to compete for these spots includes international stars such as Máscara Dorada and Hechicero:

Before this announcement, Kenny Omega competed in a chaotic Anarchy In The Arena match at the Double or Nothing PPV, teaming with Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale & The Opps to face Death Riders & The Young Bucks.

After many unimaginably brutal spots, Swerve Strickland introduced a new pair of sneakers covered in thumbtacks. Strickland hit Nick with the Sneaker for the pin while Omega put Matt through an exploding table outside to end the match.