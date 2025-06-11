AEW introduced a new championship on Dynamite. Photo: AEW
AEW Introduces New Title Belt Ahead of Big All In Match

by Anutosh Bajpai
AEW All In Texas

AEW has unveiled a new championship belt.

The company announced last week that the current International Champion Kenny Omega, will be facing the Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming All In PPV in a Winner Takes All match.

Tonight’s Summer Blockbuster special of Dynamite then featured a contract signing between the two NJPW veterans. The promotion also confirmed that the upcoming match will be a title unification bout by introducing the new unified belt for the winner during the show:

Prior to this segment, Okada was seen arguing with the Don Callis Family backstage which ended with the former IWGP World Champion calling the group ‘bitches.’ So it wasn’t a surprise when Callis showed up during the contract signing segment and engaged in a promo battle with Omega.

Just as it looked like Kenny was done with his former associate, however, Okada surprised his arch rival by attacking him from behind. Callis then provided the Japanese star with a retractable police baton to confirm their new alliance.

Okada went on to unleash a brutal attack on his All In opponent, hitting Kenny multiple times with the baton. He followed up with multiple diving elbows.

As the medics looked to take Kenny out on a stretcher, Okada delivered one final diving elbow. This led to the former AEW champion coughing blood as the commentators reminded everyone of his recent battle with diverticulitis.

Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.

