AEW Introduces New Title Belt Ahead of Big All In Match

AEW has unveiled a new championship belt.

The company announced last week that the current International Champion Kenny Omega, will be facing the Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming All In PPV in a Winner Takes All match.

Tonight’s Summer Blockbuster special of Dynamite then featured a contract signing between the two NJPW veterans. The promotion also confirmed that the upcoming match will be a title unification bout by introducing the new unified belt for the winner during the show:

HOLY SHIT THE WINNER OF KENNY OMEGA VS KAZUCHIKA OKADA WILL BECOME THE AEW UNIFIED CHAMPION THIS BELT IS FUCKING GORGEOUS #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/cCcNyPg5PC — ???? (@KXNGAO) June 12, 2025

Prior to this segment, Okada was seen arguing with the Don Callis Family backstage which ended with the former IWGP World Champion calling the group ‘bitches.’ So it wasn’t a surprise when Callis showed up during the contract signing segment and engaged in a promo battle with Omega.

Just as it looked like Kenny was done with his former associate, however, Okada surprised his arch rival by attacking him from behind. Callis then provided the Japanese star with a retractable police baton to confirm their new alliance.

OH MY FUCKING GOD OKADA HAS MURDERED KENNY OMEGA WHAT THE FUCKKKK #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/WOrlvpV0PE — ???? (@KXNGAO) June 12, 2025

Okada went on to unleash a brutal attack on his All In opponent, hitting Kenny multiple times with the baton. He followed up with multiple diving elbows.

As the medics looked to take Kenny out on a stretcher, Okada delivered one final diving elbow. This led to the former AEW champion coughing blood as the commentators reminded everyone of his recent battle with diverticulitis.