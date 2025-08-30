Kenny Omega Reacts To Reports of His Health

Kenny Omega has reassured his fans.

The former AEW Champion was reported to be dealing with some health issues following his Forbidden Door match, and many wondered if he’ll be taking time off from the company.

The wrestling veteran responded to the concerns about his health on X earlier on Friday. He mentioned that everyone is dealing with some kind of pain in their lives and assured the fans that he’ll be back on TV next week:

“Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine”

Everybody is in some way, right?



Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine? https://t.co/lKHKm8E4KT — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 29, 2025

Kenny Omega teamed up with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Kota Ibushi to take on Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a brutal steel cage match at the Forbidden Door PPV.

The Cleaner then debuted a new clean-shaven look on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, as he came out to help Hangman Page against Don Callis.

Omega spent the whole of 2024 recovering from a diagnosis of diverticulitis. In an interview last month, the former champion had revealed the lasting effects of his illness. The former NJPW star had mentioned that it takes days for him to recover from a tough bout, and he is in constant pain.