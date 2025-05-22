Kenny Omega Reveals Why A Former Champion Is Off AEW TV

Kenny Omega has clarified the reason for Hikaru Shida’s absence from AEW television throughout 2025.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega revealed that the former three-time AEW Women’s Champion has been in her home country of Japan for several months awaiting visa renewal. In the interim, Omega has taken on cat-sitting duties for Shida.

“It’s unfortunate, every couple of years, everyone has to go back to their home country and re-up their visa,” Omega explained. “I would’ve hated for her cats to have been alone for, who knows how long… In this case, it’s taking quite a while.” He added that Shida’s cats “get separation anxiety” but get along with his cat, Dobby, saying, “It’s nice and it’s fun. I would do it anytime. It’s not a chore.”

Shida last wrestled for AEW in November 2024, losing to Kris Statlander. While awaiting her US visa renewal, she has remained active in several Japanese wrestling promotions. There is currently no confirmed timeline for her return to AEW competition in the United States.