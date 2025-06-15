How A Kenny Omega Match Saved A Life, AEW Star Reacts

Kenny Omega is heralded as one of the best wrestlers competing today, and one of his matches was able to pull one fan away from the abyss.

On X, a clip was shared from Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, in which a fan recalled being able to talk someone down from taking their own life. After noticing the individual was wearing a Bullet Club shirt, the caller talked about wrestling an an impending match between Omega and Kazuchika Okada. When the 16-year-old went to give the caller a ‘Too Sweet’ gesture, the caller pulled them away from the edge, saving their life.

On X, Omega responded to the story. The AEW star shared that this was “an incredible story” and will “cherish” the positive role he played in saving somebody’s life.

Such an incredible story. To have played a positive role in this (however big or small), is something I’ll cherish long after I’m done in the ring. https://t.co/QkBywYDyBr — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 15, 2025

This tale demonstrates the uniting force that pro wrestling can bring and provide light at the darkest of times. Omega, the AEW International Champion, will face Continental Champion Okada for the AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In: Texas on July 12.