Huge Winner Takes All Match Announced For All In: Texas

AEW All In 2025 may have gotten a new main event.

Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest special of Dynamite featured Kenny Omega defending his AEW International Title in a fatal four-way against Brody King, Mascara Dorado, and Claudio Castagnoli. The development after the bout, however, made more headlines than the match.

After Omega successfully defended his title, he was confronted by his longtime rival and current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

The two stars shoved their title belts in each other’s faces, and the segment quickly turned into a brawl. Omega managed to get the upper hand in this confrontation, forcing Okada to retreat.

Omega vs. Okada V

After their brawl earlier tonight, AEW President + CEO @TonyKhan has signed @RainmakerXOkada vs @KennyOmegamanX WINNER TAKE ALL for #AEWAllInTexas!



After this confrontation, the company teased a big announcement from Tony Khan before the end of the 4-hour special. The announcement that came right before the main event of the show was of a ‘Winner Takes All’ showdown between the two champions for the upcoming All In: Texas PPV on July 12.

AEW has already confirmed “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s Title and Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW title for the upcoming show. The Okada vs. Omega rematch however, is big enough to potentially main event the PPV over the other bouts.

This will be the fifth match between the two wrestling stars and the first one-on-one encounter between the two since NJPW Dominion 6.9 back in 2018.