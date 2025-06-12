Legitimate Injury Behind AEW Summer Blockbuster Angle

A legitimate injury was the reason behind tonight’s segment at AEW Summer Blockbuster.

The Hurt Syndicate were part of tonight’s show, competing in a six-man tag team match against Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mascara Dorada.

Before this match however, the group was featured in a backstage segment. The segment featured MVP in a hallway who proceeded to open a door. Behind the door were the rest of the Hurt Syndicate members, beating down Komander.

MJF had the high-flying star’s mask in his hand as Lashley and Benjamin were hunched over him. As the trio left, the commentary explained that the footage was from earlier in the night.

Komander Injured

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has revealed that Komander is dealing with a real-life injury, and the segment was a way to write him off TV.

Komander is legitimately injured, which is the reason for the angle. He was pulled from the match today https://t.co/sVXjEebYsd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 12, 2025

Komander worked Sunday in Oaxaca. He slipped doing his rope walk dive. Live reports said he didn't finish the match. https://t.co/MVKJKcLfDE — RobViper (@RobViper) June 12, 2025

The masked star’s last TV match came during the June 4 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey to defeat the La Faccion Ingobernable faction.

According to an unconfirmed story, he suffered the injury while competing in a match over the weekend in Oaxaca, Mexico. Komander apparently slipped while attempting a rope walk dive and wasn’t able to finish the bout.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to the AEW star.