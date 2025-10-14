AEW Star Says Injury Will Keep Him Out of Action For 2 Years

Kota Ibushi will not be seen for a long time.

The AEW star has been providing updates on social media after undergoing surgery for a broken fumer recently. Earlier this week, he had posted photos with the company president Tony Khan who visited him in the hospital.

The Japanese star took to Instagram to provide some more updates on Tuesday, though this time a disappointing one for his fans. Kota Ibushi revealed in his latest post that it’ll take him a year to recover from the surgery. He will, however, not return to the ring for 2 years:

“My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don’t believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!”

Ibushi suffered the injury during a singles match with Josh Alexander during last Wednesday’s Collision taping. AEW aired the match as part of the show on Saturday. It saw Kota landing awkwardly outside the ring during a top rope spot after which he was counted out:

A simple move but very unfortunate for Kota Ibushi ? this is the spot that Kota got injured ?#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/XvBjRUO3Zh — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) October 12, 2025

This is disappointing development for the fans of the 43-year-old as he had only returned to action in June this year. Ibushi had been out of action for nearly 2 years before that. With his age, it seems unlikely that we’ll see him being featured on top of the card upon his return.