Kota Ibushi Returns To AEW After Near-Two-Year-Hiatus

Kota Ibushi is officially back in AEW. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion made his surprise return on the June 21 episode of AEW Collision, rushing to the aid of Kenny Omega and Mark Briscoe during their battle with the Don Callis Family.

Ibushi arrived with a purpose and wasted no time in taking down Josh Alexander. He then squared off with Kazuchika Okada in a hard-hitting exchange that teased a major showdown between the two. While their interaction didn’t last long, it succeeded in exciting fans for what’s to come.

HE'S BACK! THE OTHER HALF OF "THE GOLDEN LOVERS" @IBUSHI_KOTA IS HERE!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/sDHGxesvVd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2025

This marks Ibushi’s first AEW appearance since AEW Dynamite in November 2023, where he was on the winning end of a tag-team street fight. In April, Ibushi confirmed that his visa issues had been resolved, signaling that a return was imminent. Now he is back, and ready to provide Omega with some serious back-up.

Kenny Omega is set to face Okada at AEW All In in London to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion. With Ibushi now back in the picture, the stakes surrounding the match have reached a new level ahead of their showdown on July 13.