Kota Ibushi Signs New Contract With AEW

Just one day after being announced for a massive main event match at Forbidden Door, Japanese wrestling legend Kota Ibushi has confirmed he will be staying with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future. “The Golden Star” announced that he has signed a new two-year contract extension with the company.

In a post on his Instagram account, Ibushi shared video of himself riding on a private jet and confirmed the new deal. He called the moment a “turning point” in his life.

“This was amazing! A turning point in my life. I never thought I’d get to ride in a private jet! And I signed a two-year contract renewal,” Ibushi wrote in the caption.

The contract news comes on the heels of the announcement of Ibushi’s match for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24. The event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Ibushi will be part of a colossal 10-man tag team match inside a Lights Out Steel Cage. He will team with his fellow Golden Lover, Kenny Omega, as well as Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on the combined forces of the Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.

Ibushi, 43, first debuted for AEW in July 2023 under a contract that also allowed him to compete in Japan. While his time in the company has been impacted by injuries, the former top star of NJPW and DDT Pro Wrestling has been active in recent months.