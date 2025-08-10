Kyle-Fletcher
AEW Secures Kyle Fletcher With New Contract (Report)

by Thomas Lowson

AEW has secured the future of one of its brightest young stars, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, with a major long-term contract signed earlier this year. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that AEW insiders confirmed Fletcher quietly inked the deal in the spring.

Fletcher negotiated through a representative, the report adds. This new deal underscores Tony Khan’s belief in Fletcher as a key pillar of AEW’s long-term plans, with one source noting that Khan “has made it clear he views Fletcher as central to AEW’s future.”

This lofty contract will keep Fletcher away from WWE, which is home to multiple former TNT Champions. Inaugural TNT Champion Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 while one-time champion Miro made his return to WWE earlier this year.

As for Fletcher, he is in his first reign after besting Dustin Rhodes during the July 31, episode of AEW Collision. With a title reign and a new contract to his name, fans can expect plenty more of Kyle Fletcher in AEW.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

