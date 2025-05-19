Lance Archer Recovers Stolen Truck, Stripped for Parts

Lance Archer faced a major personal setback earlier this year when his truck was stolen earlier this year. Now, he has revealed that while the vehicle has been recovered, it was found completely stripped down to the frame.

On X, fka Twitter, Archer shared that he had received a call from the police informing him that the truck had been found, though not in the condition he had hoped. Instead, what remained was little more than a bare frame.

So. For that didn’t know. My truck was stolen back I. February!

Figured it was just gone. Only had liability insurance. Got call yesterday from PD. It’s found.



Well….. THIS is what was found!

The theft occurred in broad daylight at a Costco in Duncanville, Texas. The stolen vehicle was a 2018 white Yukon Denali, customized with 24-inch rims, whitewall tires, and extra dark tinted windows.

Archer got his truck back, but it’ll be a long asnd expensive process before it is driveable, if that ever comes. His situation shows that the recovery of a vehicle isn’t always a relief.