Latest On Britt Baker’s AEW Status

Britt Baker is not making any moves, atleast for now.

The recent WWE debut of former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May got people talking about more potential moves between the two companies. Having not wrestled for Tony Khan’s promotion this year at all, The D.M.D. is a prime candidate for such speculations.

Fuel was added to this fire when former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman claimed on his Behind the Turnbuckle podcast that Baker was ‘gone from AEW’ and was very close to signing with the rival promotion.

A new report from Fightful disputes these claims, however, revealing that the former champion remains under contract. They report that the female star signed a 5-year contract with AEW in 2021, meaning that she will remain unapproachable for WWE at least until 2026.

On the claims of the Endeavor-owned promotion having plans for Britt Baker, it’s said that the former AEW champion has been a welcome face when visiting WWE shows. Though there has been no discussion of her coming in recently, and no creative plans in place for her.

This doesn’t mean Britt can’t obtain an early release from All Elite Wrestling but so far there has been no report of her doing the same despite creative frustration and past backstage issues.