Latest On Kamille’s Unexplained AEW Absence

Some more details have come out about Kamille’s AEW absence.

The former NWA Women’s World Champion has not been on AEW programming for over 6 months. She broke away from Mercedes Mone during one of her last appearances and was attacked backstage in a segment during the November 30 episode of Rampage.

Not only has the company not mentioned Kamille on TV since then, but the officials purposefully excluded her from the Queen of the Ring promotional video, suggesting that not everything is right between the two parties.

Now, Fightful Select has provided an update on the missing star, suggesting that she won’t be back on TV anytime soon. They previously reported that Wardlow, who has been on a hiatus even longer, had a meeting with Tony Khan. The heavyweight star is set for a TV role this year, and both parties apparently agreed that bringing him back before that would not be the right move.

The new report reveals that Kamille also has an upcoming TV product she’s working on. The role is expected to keep her busy through part of the Summer, potentially affecting her AEW status. Though there is no word on whether she had a similar meeting with Khan to discuss her future or if it’s the reason behind her absence. People within the company are effectively ‘in the dark’ about her hiatus.

In regards to the end of her partnership with Mercedes Mone, it’s said that the AEW President didn’t feel like the partnership was working. The TBS Champion herself was willing to work with Kamille and do a match after their breakup which obviously did not end up happening.

The female star still has plenty of time left in her AEW deal, so her absence does not appear to be similar to Mariah May. The former AEW Women’s champion was taken off TV after she made her intention of leaving the company for WWE clear. May made her NXT debut earlier this week.