AEW Star Leila Grey Marries Fellow Wrestler Luke Kurtis

AEW and Ring of Honor star Leila Grey has officially tied the knot with fellow professional wrestler Luke Kurtis. While the exact wedding date has not been disclosed, the couple exchanged vows in March 2025.

Grey, who recently competed on the March 13 episode of ROH on HonorClub against Lady Frost, shared her excitement on social media. Posting photos and videos from the event, she described the wedding as a dream come true.

“OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS ??? This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ? Official photos coming soon! ?”

Kurtis, a regular competitor for Ohio Valley Wrestling, also posted a heartfelt message alongside a wedding photo, thanking those who supported them.

“The real ones always show up—no matter when, no matter what. Grateful for the people who prove time and time again they’re in our corner. Tag-team partners for life. ?”

The couple got engaged in July 2022 after Kurtis proposed at an Ohio Valley Wrestling show. Now, nearly three years later, they have officially begun their journey as husband and wife.