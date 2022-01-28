Lita Talks Growth Of AEW Women’s Division After It Being “The Britt Baker Show” For Awhile

Lita has not only paid attention to WWE’s women’s division but also their rival in All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave her take about the roster the promotion has put together during an appearance on the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast.

Lita stated that she thought for a while it was just all about AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker. However, she sees them starting to add strength.

“I think they’re finally starting to add and strengthen that roster,” Lita said. “Because for a while, and this tends to happen a lot, something catches fire and then you go with it, and it ends up being a one-person show. So it was like the Britt Baker show for quite a bit there, and then they were like, ‘oh, wait we can’t just throw Nyla to the wayside after we’ve used her, we can’t throw Ruby.’ You’ve got to build everybody up and kind of keep it going.”

Lita continued by noting that the women were lacking, but now that the promotion has put some emphasis on that. She recalled seeing the lights out match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker thinking that really put the women’s division on the map for them.

As previously reported, Lita did have talks with AEW President Tony Khan regarding joining the company, but she returned to WWE and will be part of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this Saturday night.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription