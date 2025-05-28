Mariah May Hits Back At ‘Jobless’ Dig Amid AEW Absence

Mariah May is setting the record straight, making clear she’s not gone from AEW, but she’s merely enjoying a vacation. When a fan on X made reference to calling May ‘jobless,’ the former AEW Women’s World Champion responded.

I STILL HAVE A JOB https://t.co/vO8ypMYFbL — Mariah May ? (@MariahMayx) May 28, 2025

Despite this clarification, some still argued that May was jobless, which one telling her to “Stop being unemployed and wrestle.” This earned another response from the Glamor.

May’s comments come after weeks of online chatter about her AEW status. Speculation ramped up after her loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution, her most recent match for AEW. In the months since her recent match, May has shared some social media posts which some fans have interpreted as signs she might be on the way out of the company.

As for when May will return, time will tell. With this reportedly being a contract year for the Glamour, big things could be coming, but for now, May is enjoying her vacation.