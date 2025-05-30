Mariah May Removed From AEW Roster Amid WWE Speculation

Mariah May has been removed from AEW’s official roster, in the latest sign that her time with the promotion may be ending. On AEW’s website, May had been listed alphabetically among the women, between Madison Rayne and Marina Shafir. As of May 29, 2025, though, May is nowhere to be seen on the site’s official roster page.

May’s exit from the site comes after weeks of online chatter about her AEW status. Speculation ramped up after her loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution, her most recent match for AEW. In the months since her recent match, May has shared some social media posts which some fans have interpreted as signs she might be on the way out of the company.

May is expected to join WWE, Fightful Select reports, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Ethan Page, Penta, and others. With May vanishing from AEW screens and now the site, speculation continues to grow that the former Women’s World Champion will be a Superstar soon enough.